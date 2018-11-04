Carrie Craft Sells High End Clothing by AGNES & DORA

Carrie Craft sells premium women’s clothes online. These clothes range from plus size dresses, layers, and leggings to stylish skirts and tops.

Make getting dressed everyday fashionable and fun with all the amazing clothes at amazing prices on Carriecraft.com. Everywhere women go and no matter what they do, there is an outfit that is perfect for the occasion. From casual and comfy clothing to elegant and dressy, every article of clothing has a purpose and a place within a woman’s closet and her life.

Shopping online at Carrie Craft is great because every woman can most likely find everything that they want in their sizes. As an online women’s clothing boutique, its goal is to provide women with the best quality and fit expected. Carrie Craft always update and add to their collection of high end clothing by Agnes & Dora, making sure these pieces are not only trendy and fun, but also as comfortable as they are well-made.

Carrie Craft is a great place for online shopping because women get incredible savings while purchasing fashionable items. Every woman has her own style; some dressy, some high-fashion, some laid-back and some business-like. Whatever a woman’s personal style, Carriecraft.com is the go-to online store for high end clothing by Agnes & Dora.

About Carrie

Carrie has grown a lot over the past two years. She has more confidence and believes that she is beautiful. Carrie cares more about how she presents herself and feels that she has discovered her own personal style. She knows that she can create a system or a plan and follow through, having lost over forty pounds and still losing.

Carrie was inspired to be more diligent with a weight loss program after seeing several pictures of her at a presentation. Along the way, she found a clothing brand that helped her to feel attractive; no matter what she weighed, but feeling good in her clothing motivated her to really get serious about losing even more weight. So, she decided to invest in that clothing company and start her own business. Carrie and her husband raised four children, biological and adopted. They also provided foster care for 17 years.

Grace from others is the only way Carrie could have gotten through the past twenty years. Today, she continues to train others to be foster/adoptive parents and design customized curricula on a variety of subjects related to adoption, foster care, and self-care for both online and face-to-face workshops and trainings. Carrie has only recently learned to give herself grace. She hopes the lessons that she learned through her journey, and the beauty of Agnes & Dora clothing, can help other women to also give themselves grace as they continue to grow and blossom in any way they wish.

