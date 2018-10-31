Business

WhatsApp And CII Collaborate To Train SMEs, Entrepreneurs In India

Comment(0)

WhatsApp has partnered with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to train small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs on using the messaging platform to connect with customers and growing their businesses.

WhatsApp and CII will work to enhance business communication for Indian SMEs through CII’s SME Technology Facilitation Centre. They will also develop informative content to be distributed among entrepreneurs both in physical and digital formats.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards UPSC preparation has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.

Also Read
Business

Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018 to 2028

Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment Market: Introduction Renal artery stenosis is the narrowing of the renal artery that carries blood to the kidneys. The narrowing of the renal artery obstructs blood flow, resulting in renovascular hypertension, high blood pressure, and kidney damage. Atherosclerosis and fibromuscular dysplasia are the major causes of renal artery stenosis. Atherosclerosis is […]
Business

Vanadium Compounds Market Insights & Development Status by 2025

Vanadium is a very hard metal which is light silvery in color, brittle, and stable in dry air at room temperature. It ranks seventeenth among the metals available in the earth’s crust but is considered to be rare as it is present in a dispersed form and its extraction and mining is very costly. Vanadium […]
Business

Global Flat Type Cast Nickel Molybdenum Alloy Market Industry Share, Size, Trends and Analysis 2018-2023

The complete research framework on Global Flat Type Cast Nickel Molybdenum Alloy Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *