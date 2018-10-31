Business

Round Table Pizza Offers Three Different Investment Levels for Franchisees

Comment(0)

Those interested in franchising can choose from three investment levels and business concepts the one that best fits their budget and the square footage of their ideal location.

[ATLANTA,10/31/2018] – Round Table Pizza is open for domestic and international franchising. Interested franchisees are required to meet minimum qualifications to ensure each business maintains its integrity and standards. Apart from having business acumen and strong leadership skills, potential investors are also required to have a minimum of $200,000 in liquid assets and a net worth of at least $500,000.

Flexible Startup Costs and Restaurant Models

Round Table Pizza provides franchisees with three investment options and restaurant models. We’ve designed its restaurant models to adapt to nearly any location size. The different investment levels of each model make it easier for franchisees to find a concept that fits their budget.

• Delivery and Carry-out: The startup costs for this concept range from $286,300 to $463,250. Smaller units can operate out of about 800 to 1,400 square feet of space.

• Traditional Dine-in: Franchisees interested in this traditional restaurant model need between $423,500 and $831,250to cover startup costs. The size of traditional dine-in restaurant locations varies from 2,400 to 4,000 square feet.

• Clubhouse: The total initial investment for the innovative new Clubhouse concept starts at $501,500 and reaches up to $889,250. Franchisees need between 4,200 and 6,500 square feet of space.

About Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is a California-based pizza company with almost six decades of experience in the food industry. It is dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience through its authentic recipes, high-quality ingredients, and reputable service. The company, which began franchising in 1962, has franchise locations all over the US. Round Table Pizza also offers international franchising opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://roundtablepizzafranchise.com.

Also Read
Business

Sodium bicarbonate Market Top Key Players Supply Demand Plans Share Size and Forecast till 2022

Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Industry Overview: Global Sodium bicarbonate has chemical formula NaHCO3 also known as, bicarbonate of soda, sodium hydrogen carbonate, cooking soda, Natrium Bicarbonicum, and Natrium Hydrocarbonicum. Sodium bicarbonate is a white crystal solid and powder, odorless, with minor alkali taste. Generally sodium bicarbonate produced from soda ash. Sodium bicarbonate is basically used as […]
Business

Global Bridge Crane Market 2018 – Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The market insights strategic on Global Bridge Crane Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Bridge Crane industry chain analysis, executive summary, value chain analysis, and policy […]
Business

Design excellence at a global platform – 8 prestigious awards

Future Factory celebrates another award winning year with 8 global design awards in 2018 Future Factory, the Asia based innovation + design consultancy, celebratedtwenty years at the top by collecting 8 design awards in 2018, including the distinguished Red Dot Award: Product Design. The awards were won for different business sectors underlining Future Factory’s reputation […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *