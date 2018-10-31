Tech

President Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Worldwide Agreement with Tempo Semiconductor

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 31, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and Tempo Semiconductor, a provider of best-in-class audio technologies, recently announced the expansion of their relationship to a worldwide distribution agreement.

Tempo Semiconductor is a privately held fabless semiconductor company located in Austin, Texas. Their product lines target consumer, professional, gaming and industrial IoT markets.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Electronics team on the successful completion of the worldwide distribution agreement.

Customers of Future Electronics in all regions can now incorporate Tempo’s innovative audio technologies into their audio products, and benefit from Tempo’s unique, low-power DNA.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and ranks third in component sales worldwide. It is the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

