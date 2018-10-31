Uncategorized

Duraplan Offers Complete Restroom Solutions for Sports Facilities and Recreation Centres

Comment(0)

Duraplan provides washroom furnishing solutions that are ideal for a variety of commercial facilities, including sports and recreation centres. Duraplan products blend style, comfort and quality making them fit for any restroom need.

[WHANGAREI, 31/01/2018] – Duraplan is a restroom-solutions providing company specialising in commercial and industrial washrooms. They incorporate modern style with highly durable material, ensuring that their products can withstand heavy use while maintaining their quality design.

Comfort and Performance

Duraplan offers changing room benches that are sturdy and stylish. The laminate comes in a variety of colours and is supported by powder-coated steel frames, all while being resistant to water and moisture. They can include shoe trays and backrests, depending on the facility’s needs.

Duraplan also provides washroom lockers made with high-grade materials, with customisable contemporary designs. They offer multiple configurations and security options, ensuring that locker rooms are both functional and secure. The locker rooms can suit either wet or dry environments, making it adaptable to multiple uses.

Innovative Material – Duralam Compact Laminate

For their furnishings and applications, Duraplan uses Duralam Compact Laminate panels which are engineered to withstand tough situations and environments. The panels are made from multiple layers of Kraft paper, joined together using both heat and pressure procedures. The panels are also anti-bacterial, making them ideal for all types of washrooms. Duraplan offers multiple options for the panel’s finishes, including gloss, suede, digital print and more.

About Duraplan

Duraplan offers complete commercial restroom furnishing solutions in New Zealand. It is a highly professional and customer-oriented company that services industries such as healthcare, education and hospitality. Duraplan offers a wide range of products including restroom fixtures, cabinets, toilet and cubicle partitions, washroom lockers, bathroom vanities, changing room benches and more. Duraplan is a Whangarei-based company that offers their services nationwide.

For more information, visit their website at https://duraplan.co.nz.

Also Read
Uncategorized

Role of ports and logistics infrastructure

editor

Infrastructure and logistics cost is one of the important factore for ports. India lacks in matter of quality of infrastructure and logistics costs,which are the core factor of export competitiveness. The movement of export cargo through inlnad from the manufacturing clusters to the ports is high in logistics cost and time consuming. Logistics inefficiency impacts […]
Uncategorized

Nicotinamide Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2025

The world is facing tremendous increase in the incidence of diabetes mellitus, cardiac problems, and vitamin deficiency. For combating these challenges, cost-effective and complementary therapies are required. Diabetes has now been classified as a vascular disease and the cost of treating and controlling the micro-vascular component is a serious problem, specifically in developing countries. Niacinamide […]
Uncategorized

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market: Top Key Market Trends 2018

Global Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market New Market Research Study on ‘Global Luxury Travel Market’ By Investment, Future Demand and Strategic Analysis now Available at Arcognizance.com The global Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems market research report further states that for the forecast period up to 2023, the Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems market is expected to record […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *