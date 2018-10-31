Health and Wellness

16th International Congress on Oncology Nursing and Cancer Care

The Organizing Committee takes an immense pleasure in inviting you to the 16th International Congress on “Oncology Nursing and Cancer Care” on April 01-02, 2019 at Frankfurt, Germany for productive collaborations and an opportunity to present their work in the field of cancer.

Cancer Nursing 2019 welcomes all the renowned and aspiring researchers, scientists and business delegates, who are significantly putting their effort to improve the life of population with Cancer.

Scientific sessions of Cancer Nursing 2019 will be systematized on the theme “Pioneering Approaches and challenges in the era of Cancer research and Oncology Nursing”

