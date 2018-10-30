Tech

Versatile PSoC® 6 MCUs from Cypress Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 30, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the new PSoC® 6 MCUs from Cypress in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M4 and Cortex-M0+ PSoC 6 MCU from Cypress solves emerging challenges in a number of ways. With PSoC 6, it is easy to interface with multiple analog and digital sensors with its flexible and programmable analog and digital peripherals.

The PSoC 63 family also integrates a BLE 5.0 compliant radio with royalty-free Bluetooth stack, delivers industry-leading low power consumption, and integrates Secure Element functionality – enabling the medical devices of tomorrow.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/09_October2018/Medical/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in medical solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Cypress products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

