Uwe Diegel joins healthbank

healthbank, the innovative platform for health data management in Switzerland, is happy to announce the arrival of Uwe Diegel in the role of Head Product Management product manager. Uwe Diegel was a concert pianist until the age of 26 and, following an accident that partially restricted movement in right arm, started a new career in medical diagnostics, quickly developing a particular interest in chronic diseases such as hypertension, asthma and diabetes. His intense scientific curiosity has led him not only to develop new technologies in these fields, but also to interest himself to field of medical manufacturing, industrial design and artificial intelligence.

Uwe is today considered to be a foremost expert in the field of blood pressure management, diabetes, asthma and in the manufacturing of medical diagnostics devices. In 2009, Uwe got interested in connected health as a means of providing better patient management and became involved in iHealth, the world leader in the field of connected health. Uwe served as CEO of iHealthLabs Europe until 2016. He left iHealth in 2016 to focus on health data management research.

Uwe Diegel has been at the forefront of international changes in healthcare technology for the last 30 years. His drive and passion for innovative technology have driven major changes in perception about healthcare. He has driven the manufacturing of medical devices to new horizons by forcing new practices in manufacturing and innovation. An internationally recognized expert in the management of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, he is continuously looking for better solutions to improve outcomes for patients. He has for the last few years spearheaded the dissemination and acceptance of connected health as a tool for providing better solutions for patients.

According to Uwe Diegel, “the creation of a new model of health and healthcare is the greatest single business opportunity of our lifetimes, and it will be accompanied by profound and lasting cultural change. Connection is everywhere and anything that can be connected will be connected. Connection is simply a natural evolution of technology. Every day, an average human being generates 500 megabytes of data, and now, most of this data is wasted. With healthbank, we expect to turn this data into something tremendously valuable financially, but more importantly tremendously valuable for medical research. Healthcare management is not the future of medicine, but its actual present. Tomorrow”s healthcare systems will consist of solutions, not for everyone, but indeed for every single one of us. And this is what we want to do with healthbank”.