Significant Growth Foreseen by Dental Services Market During 2026

Rapidly increasing dental awareness campaigns has been witnessed as a trend gaining significant traction in dental services market since the recent past. Tie-ups between print media and visual media for supporting promotion of importance of dental health checkup is expected to create significant growth avenues for dental services market. Growing incidences of dental diseases, rising geriatric population and availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure is expected to augment the demand and supply of dental services. However, increasing focus on development of the dental vaccines that helps in prevention of dental diseases has been significantly restraining the growth of dental services market.

Laser dentistry is likely to gain significant traction in dental services market owing to the benefit this service offers by eliminating the need for usage of surgical instruments. Dental clinics is anticipated to be the end-user holding lion’s share in dental services market. Rising mergers and collaborations between insurance companies and dental clinics is expected to create positive growth aspects for dental services market.

Large population base and rising government initiatives is expected to offer favorable growth prospects for dental services market in developing countries. Dental services market is anticipated to experience a transformation in their delivery model with the help of dental support organizations that are leading to rising group or corporate practices.

Dental services is one of the fastest growing market in the healthcare industry. Dental services include diagnosis, prevention and treatment of diseases of oral cavity. Dental services include dental implants, root canal – endodontic, cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, laser dentistry, dentures and smile makeover.

General oral cavity diseases include, dental caries also known as tooth decay and pyorrhea are expected to boost the Dental services market. Dental services treatments include, extraction or surgical removal of teeth, restoration of teeth, scaling and root planning and endodontic root canal treatment.

In the U.S. around 90% of young population have dental caries, while out of all dentate adults almost 94% have evidence of coronal caries. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report 47.2% of the total population in the U.S. who are above 30 years suffers from periodontal disease.

Dental Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising number of people suffering from periodontal disease, growing private health insurance coverageis and escalating demand for cosmetic and elective dentistry are factors driving the growth of dental services market.Factors contributing in the growth of dental services market are increased proportion of sugar based medication and existing life style factors. Additionally, the increasing population in the Asia Pacific region is also the major factor to drive the growth of global dental services market. However, according to WHO, it was observed that the cases with dental caries are declining due to the number of public health measures and improved self-care practices in the developed countries. These are the major restraints for the dental services market.

Dental Services Market: Segmentation

Dental services market is segmented into following types

By Service Dental Implants Orthodontics Periodontics Root Canal – Endodontics Cosmetic Dentistry Laser Dentistry Dentures Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Smile Makeover

End User Hospitals Dental Clinics



Dental Services Market: Overview

Increasing healthcare awareness among mass population along with rise in prevalence rate of oral cavity diseases expected to propel the overall demand for dental services worldwide. Increased focus on personal appearance and improvements in technology, materials, and methods are spurring demand for cosmetic and elective dental services. The market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period (2016-2026)

Dental Services Market: Region- wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global Dental services Market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global market for dental services market due to high prevalence rate of dental caries, followed by Europe. According to WHO, 90% people are diagnosed with dental caries in North America. Asia & pacific regions is expected to record a healthy growth rate in a CAGR due to people adopting to smile makeover treatment.

