PE Electrical and Computer Power exam preparation @ www.studyforfe.com

PE Electrical and Computer Power exam is generally the final step in becoming a licensed professional power system engineer. It is designed for students who have passed FE exam (or obtained exemption), completed accredited undergraduate engineering degree from an EAC/ABET or equivalent program and obtained necessary engineering experience. PE exam tests minimum technical competency of engineers in a specific engineering discipline.
NCEES conducts PE exam and allows students to take it two times a year, in April and October. Each exam is 8 hours in duration, comprising of two four-hour sections on same day. There are 40 multiple questions in each session. For accurate and latest eligibility requirements, contact your state licensing board which can vary slightly.
You can increase your chances of passing the exam by preparing effectively. The key to passing PE exam is thorough understanding of relevant concepts and practicing exam style questions. Remember, PE exam also requires understanding of industrial knowledge based on codes and standards which is typically not taught in undergraduate engineering coursework. Therefore, it is important to thoroughly study all topics.
One helpful resource for PE Electrical and Computer: Power exam is the Study Guide for PE Electrical and Computer: Power Exam available at www.studyforfe.com. The author has strived to help you with relevant topics and streamlining your exam preparation efforts.
Study for FE is a destination where you can find resources for FE Electrical and Computer exam as well as PE Electrical and Computer: Power exam which can help you achieve your PE license. It is a great resource developed by Wasim Asghar, author and licensed professional engineer.
