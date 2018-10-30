Uncategorized

Onkar S Kanwar awarded with ‘Order of Merit’ of Hungary

Comment(0)

Onkar S Kanwar, Chairman, Apollo Tyres Ltd was awarded with the Officers Cross (Civilian Division) of the ‘Order of Merit’ of Hungary. This award was conferred upon Mr Kanwar in recognition of his work towards strengthening Hungarian-Indian economic relations through the company’s investment in Hungary, thereby helping create new jobs in Hungary.

This decoration was first awarded by the President of the Republic of Hungary, Janos Ader, on the recommendation of the Hungarian Prime Minister. H E Gyula Petho, Ambassador of Hungary to India, officially
handed over the ‘Order of Merit’ to Onkar S Kanwar in Delhi at a specially hosted reception.

Apollo Tyres has invested Euro 475 million to set-up the greenfield facility in Gyongyoshalasz, Hungary, which manufactures passenger car and commercial vehicle tyres. This facility currently employs 800 people, out of
which nearly 95% are locals. This is Apollo Tyres’ second production facility in Europe, and sixth worldwide. The production capacity continues to be ramped up in this facility, and will reach the planned production levels for Phase I by 2019.

Also Read
Uncategorized

Price tip: XZENT’s new 2-DIN infotainers X-422 and X-222

Launched in early summer, the two 2-DIN DAB+ infotainers X-422 and X-222 from multimedia specialist XZENT (http://www.xzent.com/) have now been thoroughly tested by the German Car & HiFi magazine in issue 05/2018. After an in-depth check out in a major test, both these systems were able to put up an all-round convincing performance. “Superb entertainment […]
Uncategorized

Vertical living made easy withHome Lands Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. Home Lands Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. helps you find the perfect living spaces in Sri Lanka

Apart from this, the company offers you a huge selection of properties in various kinds of price ranges. Understanding that everyone has a different requirement, Home Lands Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. aids in helping you create your new home. The company’s website is quite expansive and helps you find all the properties listed on the company […]
Uncategorized

JDA Launches “JDA Luminate” Next-Generation SaaS and Digital Edge Solutions

JDA Launches “JDA Luminate” Next-Generation SaaS and Digital Edge Solutions JDA Luminate innovations raise the bar across supply chain and retail planning for execution and delivery to drive better customer experiences Delhi, India – July 18, 2018 – JDA Software, Inc. recently announced JDA® Luminate™, a first-of-its-kind portfolio of next-generation solutions and core product enhancements. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *