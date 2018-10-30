How bulk SMS service is a great way to generate new revenue?

Forget every negative about SMS that you may have heard in the past. I think you don’t have to add that negativity in your life. Texting will be a positive for your business. There’s no doubt that Bulk SMS Service campaigns are the budget-friendly and best way to generate new revenue for your company and we all know that, to run our business whether it is small or big revenue for the whole year is important aspect. The more you gain revenue the more you receive success in your business.

Text messages are well-known from years for their high open rate. Another fact is that it is read within 90 seconds of being delivered on the cell phones. Added to that, the average mobile user checks his/her phone 80 times in a day and around 80% people check their phones in a minute they wake up from the bed.

There’s no doubt as these statistics make texting an ideal channel to send reminders, notifications, and time-sensitive alerts. If you’re still thinking why to use it, here are some reasons how SMS plays an important part in your next marketing campaign.

* SMSes are easily trackable-It’s simple to check who has opened your information, see what actions they took and find who’s not opening your messages. And if somebody is ignoring on daily basis, now it’s time to add them into another list and offer some exclusive incentives. Well, with its simplicity you can include links of several images, online videos, offer pages and websites into your SMS content so that you can track that particular campaign to know your audience’s response or in what products they’re more interested.

* SMSes has better engagement rate- Emails are never opened on time, phone calls are difficult to pick up during working hours or meeting and post box are opened in months. But texting is always effective because when people check their notifications they would likely read it. If they think it is appealing, they would respond or buy your products and services.

* SMSes is interactive- Two-way campaigning, which is a feature of most bulk SMS service provider interface, makes it possible for you to gather feedback from your recipients or buyers almost immediately. You can also send simple texts with a strong call-to-action to drive customers on your website or offer page.

* SMSes are personalized- Personalization is not just an option when you’re sending marketing information, your consumers are demanding it. It’s simple to address people by adding their name to the SMS content and attract them through their regional language. The impact on customer loyalty will be immense.

* SMSes are delivered on time- There’s no delay with text messages on active mobile numbers. Once you hit ‘Send’ button on interface it will be sent on your recipients mobile and delivered almost instantly. Through SMS campaigns you can gather responses in minutes.

However, the more you have responses on your campaigns the more you will generate revenue for your business or enterprise. So, don’t forget to make trust among your customers because trust drives more revenue. To begin with success always maintain a good & strong relationship with your customers.