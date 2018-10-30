Hairy Cell Leukemia Treatment Market Explosive Growth Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Hairy cell leukemia is an uncommon, chronic, slow-growing malignancy caused due to excessive production of B cells (lymphocytes) by the bone marrow. B cells are special types of white blood cells that play an important role in fighting infections in the body. Hairy cell leukemia got its peculiar name from a morphology trait it exhibits. The excess B cells in hairy cell leukemia grow abnormal extensions and look ‘hairy’. With the increase in the number of leukemia cells, the number of healthy white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets in the body decreases significantly. Hairy cell leukemia comprises 2% of all the leukemia detected. Hairy cell leukemia is known to affect middle-aged males more than females.

The exact cause of hairy cell leukemia is unknown; however, some studies suggest that DNA mutation in the memory B cell compartment leads to the start of malignancy. Hairy cell leukemia affects cells in the bone marrow, spleen, lymph nodes, and liver. It is a slow growing malignancy and gradually shows symptoms such as weakness, weight loss, fatigue, frequent infections due to lower immunity, and swelling of the spleen. The disease is incurable, but can be managed with proper treatment. The risk factors for hairy cell leukemia treatment include increased exposure to radiations, exposure to certain agricultural and industrial chemicals. People of Ashkenazi Jewish ethnicity are also found to be more susceptible to hairy cell leukemia than other population. The diagnostic approached to identify hairy cell leukemia treatment include physical examination for enlarged spleen and lymph nodes, blood tests, bone marrow biopsy, tumor markers presence test, and imaging studies such as CT scan.

The global hairy cell leukemia treatment market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to a number of factors. Hairy cell leukemia is found to affect individuals aged over 40 years. Hence, rapid rise in the global geriatric population is expected to increase incidence of hairy cell leukemia. High number of rural inhabitants who experience greater exposure to fertilizer chemicals and development of better and quicker diagnostic techniques are likely to increase the number of hairy cell leukemia treatment patients. However, lack of awareness about such malignancies and low efforts in research and development of novel treatment in hairy cell leukemia treatment is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global hairy cell leukemia treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type and region. In terms of treatment type, the hairy cell leukemia treatment market can be categorized into chemotherapy, biological treatment, and surgery. The chemotherapy treatment regime for hairy cell leukemia consists of two drugs: cladribine and pentostatin (Nipent). Biological treatment includes interferon and monoclonal antibody Rituximab (Rituxan). Surgical treatment is not common for hairy cell leukemia; however, removal of spleen or splenectomy is performed in few patients to provide relief from enlarged or ruptured spleen. Geographically, the global hairy cell leukemia treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global hairy cell leukemia treatment market due to presence of better health care infrastructure, strong national economics, and higher acceptance rate of innovative tools. The hairy cell leukemia treatment market in Europe is also expected to witness strong growth, attributed to high awareness about technological improvements and rise in spending on health care amenities. The hairy cell leukemia treatment market in developing nations in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in awareness about various diseases and improving economic development.

Key players in the global hairy cell leukemia treatment market include Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Global Services, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Amgen, Inc.

