Global Plant-based Plastic Packaging Market: Focus On Components, Applications, Patents, And Country- Analysis And Forecast 2018-2024

In the age of green chemistry, plant-based plastic packaging is one of the greatest milestones ever discovered. Nevertheless, many private companies and government agencies have been working on research and development to make plan-based plastics packaging more established. Plant-based plastic are made from agricultural waste, sugar cane, switch grass or grasses and corn. Moreover, manufacturers are using plant-based oil in plant-based plastic packaging for processing plastic instead of using petrochemicals in order to make it more environmental friendly.

Plant-based plastic packaging helps to reduce greenhouse gases by up to 35% and takes up to 36% less energy to make as compared to conventional plastic packages. Several products are being launched in the global plant-based plastic packaging market. For instance, in April 2011, P&G (currently acquired by Coty Inc.) introduced its range of shampoos under the brand name Pantene rapped with plant-based plastic packaging. Coca Cola Company is another example of switching to plant-based plastic packing from traditional packaging. The company is focused to convert all the Coca Cola packaging made of plant-based by 2020 as per its green initiative plan.

Nevertheless, AT&T uses packaging that contains 30% plant-based materials sourced from sugarcane ethanol. Also, partnerships ramp up in the global plant-based plastic packaging market to meet the increasing demand for plant-based plastics packaging from the end user industries. For instance, in August 2016, Canada-based Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. and r-pac International, a leading global supplier of retail packaging introduced plant-based packaging for leading smartphone case. Plant-based plastic packaging costs six to seven times more than conventional plastics.

Biodegradable nature of these plastics is expected to be the major factor driving the demand for plant-based plastic packaging market in the forecast period. Also, huge demand generated from giant end user companies including Coca-Cola Co., Ford Motor Co., H.J. Heinz Co. and Nike Inc. is another driving factor for the global plant-based plastic packaging market to increase the revenue.

High cost of plant-based plastic packaging among the small and medium size enterprises, creates restraints to generate more revenue in the global plant-based plastic packaging market. However, with the technological advancement, quality of plant-based plastic packaging has been improving gradually. Consequently it generates more demand from the end user industries and may create a lucrative opportunity for the global plant-based plastic packaging market.

