Global Embedded Computer market will propel huge growth and share in near future: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 30, 2018: About Embedded Computer

An embedded computer is defined as a computer system with a dedicated function integrated in the electrical or mechanical system. Embedded computers consist of basic components, such as microprocessors, 110 connections, and memory, embedded into a board with a real-time computing system.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global embedded computer market will post a revenue more than USD 3300 million by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global embedded computer market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Embedded Computer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • ABACO SYSTEMS
  • Advantech
  • Artesyn
  • Curtiss-Wright
  • Digi International
  • EUROTECH
  • Kontron S&T
  • Radisys

Market driver

  • Growing demand for IoT devices
Market challenge

  • High lead time
Market trend

  • Growing popularity of smart meters
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

