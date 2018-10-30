Business

Global Automotive eCall market will propel huge growth and share in near future: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 30, 2018: About Automotive eCall

An automotive eCall or emergency call (SOS button or automatic emergency service contact module) is a part automotive telematics which helps in contacting emergency services in case of collision or distress.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the market’s CAGR is expected to be more than 19%, however, the market’s growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive ecall market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Automotive eCall Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Aptiv
  • Continental
  • Robert Bosch
  • Telit
  • u-blox

Market driver

  • OEMs push to capitalize the unexplored market of developing countries.
Market challenge

  • Low return on investments for OEMs while establishing standalone eCall system infrastructure
Market trend

  • Development of next-generation telematics protocol
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the keyMarket trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

