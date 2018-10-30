Tech

Digital Signage Market – Global Trends, Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Till 2024

The report on global Digital Signage Market imparts the industry growth factors along with the current environment and expecting future trends of the market based on comprehensive research. The report extensively offers the market size, share and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The report further includes the drivers and restraints of the market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also highlights a detailed analysis of the market segment on the global and regional level.

The market size in terms of volume (Million Units) and revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The growth in commercial displays over consumer displays in digital signage, improvements in technology offerings and infrastructure expansions and growing need of reducing the wastage of paper and being environmentally-friendly are the major factors pushing the market uphill. But dearth of awareness about digital signage and dearth of standardization might restraint the growth in the coming years.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, offering, and application. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as Adflow Networks Inc., AU Optronics Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Omnivex Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, and Sony Corporation. Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Table Of Contents – Overview
1.Introduction
2.Executive Summary
3.Market Analysis
4.Digital Signage Market Analysis By Product
5.Digital Signage Market Analysis By Offering
6.Digital Signage Market Analysis By Application
7.Digital Signage Market Analysis By Geography
8.Competitive Landscape Of The Digital Signage Companies
9.Company Profiles Of The Digital Signage Industry

