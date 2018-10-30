Business

Analysis of Automotive E-tailing Market in Global Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

Automotive E-tailing Market 2018

Global Automotive E-tailing Market Information Report by Vendor Type (OEM Vendor, Third Party Vendor), by Components (Electrical & Electronics, Chassis, Powertrain), by Vehicles (Commercial Vehicles, Non Commercial Vehicles) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022.

Global Automotive E-tailing market is expected to register a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period, to reach USD 55.22 Billion by 2022.

The Leading Players In The Automotive E-Tailing Market Are:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (U.S), Delticom AG (Germany), eBay Inc. (U.S), Rock Auto LLC. (U.S), Genuine Parts Company (U.S), CARiD.com (U.S), O’Reilly Auto Parts (U.S), AutoZone, Inc. (U.S), JEGS High Performance (U.S), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S) and others.

Segmentation

The global automotive e-tailing market has been segmented based on vendor type, component, and vehicles. By vendor type, the market has been segmented into OEM Vendor and Third Party Vendor. By component, the market has been segmented Electrical & Electronics, Chassis, and Powertrain. By vehicles, the market has been segmented into commercial cars and non-commercial vehicles.

Market Scenario

E-tailing is defined as the buying and selling of goods through electronic media (Internet).It includes only Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment where the business sells goods to the consumers through online platforms. E-tailing for automotive is growing due to increasing demand for automobile components as the automobile sales in increasing. Convenience in online shopping, availability of broad range of products and increasing investments in e-commerce platforms are the major driving factors for the growth of Automotive E-tailing market. However, there are certain factors such as fraud and security concerns that are restraining the growth of Automotive E-tailing market.

Regional Analysis

The key markets of the global automotive e-tailing market are North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market accounts for the largest share of the market owing to rising internet penetration and proliferation of smartphones in the region. China and India re the key contributors in the region due to high vehicle population. North America market is also consolidated due to a high inclination towards e-tailing in the region.

 

Table of Contents         

1 REPORT PROLOGUE

2 INTRODUCTION

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 AUTOMOTIVE E-TAILING MARKET, BY VENDOR TYPE

6 AUTOMOTIVE E-TAILING MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

7 AUTOMOTIVE E-TAILING MARKET, BY VEHICLES

8 AUTOMOTIVE E-TAILING MARKET, BY REGION

9 COMPANY LANDSCAPE

10 COMPANY PROFILE

11 MRFR CONCLUSION

12 APPENDIX

Continued…….  

