We welcome you to attend the 4th World Heart Congress from April 29 – May 01, 2019 at Kyoto, Japan which melds brief Keynote presentations, speaker talks, Exhibition, Symposia, workshops and special sessions. This event is CME and CPD Accredited.
Also Read
Arsenic poisoning can lead to many health complications
About 15 years ago, scientists discovered the presence of high levels of arsenic in Madhusudankati, an agricultural village about 14 km from the border with Bangladesh. Deep inside India’s arsenic territory, the shallow groundwater in the village had about 1,000 micrograms (mcg) per litre arsenic in places. The prescribed safe level by WHO is 10 […]
Global Psychotic Major Depression Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Future Outlook, Size : Ken Research
According to study, “Psychotic Major Depression Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2018” some of the major companies that are currently working in the psychotic major depression are Pop Test LLC, Merck & Co Inc, The Lundbeck Foundation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Syri Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Co, Corcept Therapeutics Inc, […]
Dr. Shreyash Gajjar – Arthroscopic and Joint Replacement Surgeon in India
Dr. Shreyash M. Gajjar is considered one of India’s leading and well recognised Mumbai based Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising in Advanced treatment of Ligament and Cartilage related problems of various Joints of the body (Knee, Shoulder, Ankle, Wrist, Elbow, Hip). He is a Consultant and Unit Head in Arthroscopy, Sports Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery at Kokilaben […]