Tech

42Gears is an Official EMM Partner for Google’s New Zero-Touch Enrollment

Comment(0)

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading, Gartner Magic Quadrant recognized Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution provider is now an official Android Enterprise Zero Touch Enrollment EMM Partner.

Google’s Zero-touch Enrollment is a seamless and secure method for mass deployment of Android devices in enterprises. It helps to preconfigure work-managed devices before they are shipped, making them ready to be rolled out to the workforce right out of the box. Enrollment occurs over-the-air on purchased devices or any default factory reset device. Employees/frontline workers can just sign in and get immediate access to their work apps and data.

42Gears support for Android Zero Touch Enrollment will allow customers to use 42Gears UEM to set compliance policies and manage apps on their device. IT pros can enforce out of the box device management without any additional setup or app required.

Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and CTO of 42Gears said, “We are very excited to be a Google recognized ZTE EMM partner. This is a culmination of our efforts to deliver seamless setup and deployment of corporate-owned devices. With Zero-Touch Enrollment, devices will be enrolled into 42Gears UEM and configured with necessary settings when first turned on out of the box. It will help to remove the pain points of manually provisioning large number of devices in the enterprise and relieve the burden placed on IT departments to enforce security and policy settings.”

Also Read
Tech

Netgear Nighthawk M1 Mobile LTE Router Review

The Netgear Nighthawk M1 is a mobile LTE router designed to provide other devices fast Internet access. In addition, it offers some interesting features, which we will explain in the following article in more detail. Nighthawk M1 Overview If you also want to use the Internet on your notebook or tablet while traveling, you either […]
Tech

How Does Aircraft Level Sensors Work In An Aircraft?

editor

When you are traveling by plane all you worry about is the time of your flight and your baggage. But, if you are driving a plane then you need to worry about many other things besides time and baggage. Being a professional in aircraft area, you should know more about aircraft level sensors, how do […]
Tech

Document Sign & Send

Nexscience LLC Released Document Sign & Send The leading development company in mobile consumer applications, Nexscience LLC, has announced the release of another latest and exciting application Document Sign & Send Version 1.2, which is designed for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. This innovative application intends to bring powerful PDF Master and Document Management Solution […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *