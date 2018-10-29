Tech

Vendor Risk Management 2018 Market is expected to reach 7.58 billion end forecasts of the forecast period 2023

Comment(0)

Market Highlights:

Globally, the vendor risk management market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to enhancement in technology which in turn increases sharing and storing in the cloud and economic conditions are driving the outsourced operations of core and non-core activities are anticipated to be some of the fuelling factors for the growth of the vendor risk management market.

By component, the Vendor Risk Management Market is sub-segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services, implementation services, and maintenance & support services. The solutions are segregated as policy & procedure management, monitoring & performance management, assessment management, compliance management, contract management, quality management, and others.

On the basis of organization type, the market is segregated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. Furthermore, on the basis of deployment, the market is sub-divided into on-cloud and on-premises.

By end-user, the market is sub-divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government, and others (media & entertainment and education).

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5944

Key Players:

Some of the key players of vendor risk management market include include IBM Corporation (U.S.), MetricStream (U.S.), Lockpath Inc. (U.S.), Logic Manager (U.S.), Rsam (U.S.), BitSight Technologies (U.S.), RSA (U.S.), Genpact (U.S.), Resolver (Canada), SAI Global (Australia), Optiv (U.S.), Quantivate (U.S.), BWise Internal Control (The Netherlands), RapidRatings (U.S.), ProcessUnity (U.S.), and VendorInsight (U.S.).

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the vendor risk management market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to have a significant growth the vendor risk management market over the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are leading countries in the region owing to the presence of robust cloud infrastructure. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in vendor risk management market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in the region. This is due to increase in a number of third-party vendors in for manufacturing sector.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vendor-risk-management-market-5944

Target Audience:

  • Vendor Risk Management tool providers
  • Vendor Risk Management service providers
  • Application developers
  • System integrators
  • Resellers
  • Managed service providers
  • Cybersecurity consulting firms
  • Government agencies

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Continues…

List of Tables

Table1 Global Vendor Risk Management Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table2 North America Vendor Risk Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table3 Europe Vendor Risk Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Vendor Risk Management Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porters’ Five Forces Analysis of Global Vendor Risk Management Market

Continues…

Get More PR Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/vendor-risk-management-market

About Market Research Future 

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail:  sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Also Read
Tech

Single Board Computers Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​A Single Board Computer is an electronic device installed on single circuit board with micro- processors, memory and other input/output features required for normal functioning of a computer. The Single Board Computer are made by increasing density of integrated circuits. This reduced circuit configuration also reduces the overall cost of the system by reducing number […]
Tech

Smart Home Appliances Market Share, Growth, Segments, Competitor Landscape, Key Players and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: The smart home appliances market has been segmented on the basis of product and technology. The product segment comprises of dishwasher, washing machine, air conditioner, refrigerator, security devices, lighting devices and others. Smart home appliances accounts for the major share in the smart appliances market. Smart home appliances are devices connected to other […]
Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Team for Abracon’s Second Straight Largest Channel Partner Award in 2017

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, was recently awarded Abracon’s 2017 Largest Channel Partner Award. Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for their hard work and dedication, and congratulated everyone who contributed to Future’s excellent performance in 2017. “Future’s sustained success is a direct result of the value they […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *