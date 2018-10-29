Health and Wellness

Stress, Depression, Anxiety and Resilience Summit 2019

Lexis Conferences is delighted to announce the Stress and Resilience Conference 2019 from September 18-19, 2019, in the city famous for Beauty – Vancouver, Canada, around the theme of Prioritize Mind, Body and Health to ensure optimum Well-being.
With huge respect and responsibility towards the community. We are pleased to welcome every one of the Academics, Hospitals and Business experts to introduce and take an interest.
The proportion of the global population with stress and depression and is estimated to be 4.4% (WHO) and will be the second most debilitating human condition by 2020. It is considered to be an emerging area of science in this date, which grabbed the eye of much Medical personnel.
Stress and Resilience Conference 2019 will target the connectedness and effectiveness of Psychological State awareness and education for adolescents, children and older people.

Who can attend:
Psychiatrists, Mental Health professionals, Phliosophists, Psychologists, Psychotherapists, Scientists, Doctors, Physicians, Nurses, Academicians, Pharmacists, Neurologists, Neuropsychiatrists, Neuropsychologists, Paediatrics, Rehabilitationists, Therapists, Experts in Yoga and Meditation, Counsellors, Business professionals, Motivators, Dieticians, Influencers and Students around the globe from multidisciplinary departments and subjects are welcomed to participate actively.

Stress and Resilience invite you all to join and present idea and research as a distinguished lecture, keynotes addresses, plenary lectures, workshops, symposiums, oral and poster presentations, exhibitions and special session, delegation.

