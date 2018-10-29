Tech

Smartphone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Comment(0)

Smartphones have become a necessity rather than luxury. More than half of the global population own smartphones. It is a comprehensive, portable device which helps in communication, data storage, and gives accessibility to huge data available from around the world. Smartphones have substituted technologies such as large desktop computers, expensive cameras, and landline phones. Presently, smartphones are available at much lower price than they were five years ago; therefore, people of all income groups can afford them. This has increased sales of smartphones across the globe.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smartphone-market.html

Smartphones are available in various sizes, price range, and supports different operating systems. People use smartphone not only for calls but also for browsing, storing data, and clicking photographs. Smartphone penetration has increased in the last two years. The smartphone market has reached market maturity in some countries.Growing dependency on smartphones for organizing work and personal data and affordability of the device is driving the market. Additionally, opportunity for further smartphone penetration in developing regions such as Asia, Africa, and the Middle East is anticipated to propel the smartphone market.

The global smartphone market is segmented based on operating system, distribution channel, RAM size, price range, size, and region. In terms of operating system, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into online channel and offline channel. The offline channel segment is further bifurcated into single store and multi-store. In terms of price range, the market is divided into below US$ 100, US$ 100-200, US$ 200–500, US$ 500 and above. Based on RAM size, the market is categorized into below 2GB, 2GB–4GB, and up to 8GB.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46545

Smartphone manufacturers use a combination of both online and offline platforms for the sale of their devices. However, as of 2017, the offline platform (single and multi-brand store) was a highly preferred distribution channel. Among single and multi-brand stores, people prefer buying smartphones from multi-brand stores as these stores offer various discounts on devices.

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly due to the presence of leading players such Xiaomi Corporation, One Plus Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.The smartphone market is witnessing decline in revenue and shipment due to market maturity in some countries. People in several countries are not frequently replacing their older phones. They prefer repairing and refurbishing their devices, which is adversely impacting the smartphone market.

Also Read
Tech

Facial Recognition Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis: Facial Recognition is a biometric application which captures image and uses it to identify individuals by applying facial analytics and comparing it with the existing database. Facial recognition systems are commonly used for security purposes, especially in the surveillance field but recently the use of facial recognition in other applications has progressed. The facial […]
Tech

Maxim’s Powerful Secure Authenticator with ChipDNA Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 28, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing the crypto-strong DS28E38 secure authenticator from Maxim Integrated in the latest edition of THE EDGE. The DS28E38 is an ECDSA public key-based that incorporates Maxim’s patented ChipDNA™ PUF technology. ChipDNA technology involves a physically unclonable function (PUF) […]
Tech

Netgear Nighthawk M1 MR1100 Test

TEST: Do you want Wi-Fi in your car, bag or in the hotel room so check out the Netgear Nighthawk M1. It is a good device for fast internet without cables. If you want “portable battery-powered mobile broadband”, take this into account. Compared with a fixed installation of mobile broadband, the Netgear Nighthawk M1 MR1100 […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *