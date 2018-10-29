Education

SISTec Civil Department is organizing the workshop

SISTec-Department of Civil Engineering is conducting Workshop on recent trends in earthquake resistant design of buildings at SISTec
#Date: 1st Nov – 3rd Nov 2018
#Time: 10 AM onwards

This Workshop is to familiarise young civil engineers with
-Various aspects of an earthquake resistant built environment
-Fundamentals of earthquake engineering
-Recent advancements in earthquake resistant design
-Modern methods to ensure the safety of the built environment.

Register yourself before 30th Oct 2018
