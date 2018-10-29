Business

Safety Mall – Supplier of Industrial Safety Products

We take pleasure in introducing ourselves as Safety Mall. We are a leading supplier of a wide range of Industrial Safety Equipments and other Safety Products. Safety Mall established in year 2012.

Safety Mall will focus on providing quality safety products to customers. We will care for intereset of our clients and suppliers.

We know how important it is for your workers to be safe at the same time work effectively. Hence we offer a wide range of products like Safety Shoes, Safety Hand Gloves, Safety Helmet, Safety Belt, Leather Apron, Cotton Apron, Rubber Hand Gloves, Leather Hand Gloves, Safety Goggles, Welding Helmet, Welding Screen, Fire Extinguisher, Sprinklers, Metal Detector, Queue Manager, Reflective Tapes, Reflective Jackets, Traffic Cone, Barricading Tapes, Marking Tapes, Speed Breakers, Eye and Face Protection, Foot Protection, Head Protection, Fall Protection, etc..

