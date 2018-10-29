Health and Wellness

Reign Dental Supports Stick a Fork in Cancer to Join the Fight against Cancer

“At the upcoming ‘‘Stick a Fork in Cancer’ event at the Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma, Reign Dental will join forces to finish the battle against cancer.”

Tacoma, WA – On November 3rd the American Cancer Society is organizing the ‘Stick a Fork in Cancer’ event to gather support to finish the fight against cancer in every community. Reign Dental is privileged to join hands with the ACS in this crusade.

‘Stick a Fork in Cancer’ promises to be a one-of-a-kind event for all its guests that will include entertainment, a silent auction, food from local restaurants, spirits, and other unique attractions. Those over the age of 21 are eligible to attend. Also, people can choose to volunteer at the event.

Reign Dental requests your presence at the ‘Stick a Fork in Cancer,’ so please join in and support the fight against cancer.

Event Details
Date: Saturday, November 3, 2018
Scheduled: 6 PM – 9 PM PT
Venue: Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma
1701 Alexander Ave E C, Fife, WA 98424

To buy your tickets and for additional information about the event, please visit the following website: https://acsgwrelay.ejoinme.org/StickaForkinCancer.

We expect to see you there!

About Reign Dental
Reign Dental, a reputable dental practice with offices in both Shoreline and Milton, WA, is owned by Dr. Michael Caparas & associates. They provide comprehensive, quality, and affordable dental care to patients throughout the greater Seattle area. The highly skilled and experienced team of dentists and hygienists at Reign Dental are capable of restoring the healthy and beautiful smiles of their patients and improving their quality of life.

