Payment Terminal Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Forecast And Analysis Report

In 2017, the global Payment Terminal market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Payment Terminal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payment Terminal development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • First Data(US)
  • Ingenico(FR)
  • NCR Corporation(US)
  • Panasonic(JP)
  • PAX Technology(CN)
  • VeriFone(US)
  • SZZT(US)
  • Newland(CN)
  • CyberNet(KR)
  • XINGUODU(CN)
  • Castles(TW)
  • Dspread(CN)
  • New POS(CN)
  • DLI(US)
  • Clover(US)
  • Equinox(US)
  • Hypercom(US)
  • IDTech(US)
  • MagTek(US)
  • UIC(US)
  • RDM(CA)
  • POSIFLEX(TW)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Desktop
  • Handheld
  • Mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Merchant
  • Retail
  • Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Payment Terminal are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

