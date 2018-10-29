Tech

LAN monitoring and support of new storages

Comment(0)

v2.40 (20 Sep 2018)
Major enhancements are support for more storage systems and new LAN monitoring feature.

New storage support

HPE StoreVirtual
HPE LeftHand
Pure Storage FlashBlade
IBM FlashSystem 900/840

LAN monitoring

Port data in/out, packets, errors
Supports Port-Channel, VLAN, FEX, VSS
Overall configuration data

For details refer to release notes (http://www.stor2rrd.com/note240.htm)
Download link (http://www.stor2rrd.com/download-xorux.htm), upgrade manual (http://www.stor2rrd.com/upgrade.htm)
Check our demo site to see new features and storages (a href=”http://www.stor2rrd.com/live_demo.html)

Have not you found your storage supported? Vote for it to give us visibility of that (http://www.stor2rrd.com/voting.php). More votes, bigger chance we go for it.

You might not be aware of options which our support brings

SLA: next business day response time for critical issues
Regular health checks
Enterprise edition of the product contains:
Reporter: unlimited number of reports with possibility to automate their run
Free version is limited to one report with no scheduling possibility
Unlimited number of Volumes, Pools or SAN ports in one Custom Group.
Free version has maximum limit 10 storage Volumes, 4 storage Pools and 4 SAN/LAN switch ports
per Custom Group.
Unlimited number of items (Volume/Pool/Port …) in a Historical PDF or XLS report.
Free version is limited in 1 item per PDF/XLS Historical report.

Value Added Reseller program is open for companies interested in becoming of our VAR in their countries (http://www.stor2rrd.com/var.html).
Our STOR2RRD web forum is there for you (https://forum.xorux.com/index.php?p=/categories/stor2rrd”>STOR2RRD web forum).
STOR2RRD 2.40 enterprise edition for customers under support containing further benefits will be released on the 4th of Oct.
Follow us on http://www.stor2rrd.com/LAN_monitoring_HPE_StoreVirtual-IBM_FlashSystem-PureStorage_FlashBlade.htm to keep up-to-date with the latest product news.

Also Read
Tech

Commercial Telematics Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario: The global commercial telematics market is expected to grow at USD 42 Billion by 2023, at 18% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.Commercial telematics or Telemetry technology is used extensively in Fleet Communication System (FCS). The global commercial telematics market is growing at the rapid pace; mainly due to the transition towards efficient and low-cost […]
Tech

BroadNet Technologies and Bulk SMS API

BroadNet is your long-term Bulk SMS Service provider. It offers a fully operational Bulk SMS Platform that can adapt to new business environments Broadnet Technologies is a private company that is established in 2003 under the laws of Lebanon. It has its registered office present in Beirut and many global offices that are available in […]
Tech

New Version Released- Excel Password Recovery Software- New Capabilities for Password Recovery

editor

Perfect data Solutions Excel Password Recovery version 5.5 15-Sep-17, The Perfect Data Solutions Company today announced the new released of the best Excel Password Recovery Software which is the safe and great program for recovery the lost, forgotten Excel file password. This is well and designed application supported all windows operating systems included windows 10, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *