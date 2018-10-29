Business

Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Projected to Reach $1.48 Billion by 2023: Acc to TechSci Research

Comment(0)

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market in terms of revenue.

Get Exclusive Free Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3317

Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market is projected to reach 1.48 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 6% during the 2019-2023. The rising packaging industry and growing demand for lightweight packaging and high melt strength properties is expected to further boost market demand. The demand for XPP foam is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to increasing demand from automobile manufacturing industries that are adopting new technologies aimed at weight reduction of automobiles. Based on type, the market has been segmented into Low-Density XPP Foam (40-200 Kg/M3) and High-Density XPP Foam (200-600 Kg/M3). In 2017, the Low-Density XPP Foam dominated the market and is anticipated to dominate the market over the next five years as well owing to increasing demand from automotive, protective packaging, and insulation applications.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into Automotive, Packaging, Building & Construction and Others. In 2017, the automotive segment dominated the XPP Foam market owing to growing automotive industry and growing use of XPP Foam in bumpers, floor acoustic barriers, sun visors, side door panels etc. in automobiles.

Some of the leading players in the Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market are Mitsui Chemicals, Borealis, NMC SA, Pregis, Sonoco, Sohner Plastics, Furukawa Electric, Sumitomo Chemical, JSP Corporation etc.

Access Complete Research Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/extruded-polypropylene-foam-market/3317.html

Also Read
Business

Glancing At 5th Drug Discovery Innovation Program in Boston USA: 2018

editor

The highly successful and exciting Drug Discovery Innovation Programmes of 2015, 2016 & 2017 lead the way to the 2018 DDIP, which promises to be a prestigious and flawless event. The event will take place on 24 to 25 May 2018 in the comfortable surroundings of the Embassy Suites: by Hilton Boston – Logan Airport: […]
Business

Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

We have produced a new premium report Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Bio-Based Construction Polymers. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. […]
Business

Global Microfluidics Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

The complete research framework on Global Microfluidics Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Microfluidics market situation and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *