Global and United States Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2013-2025

Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Publishing Tools
Social Media Monitoring & Management
Content Creation and Distribution
Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis
Relationship Management
By Application
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government and Public Sector
IT & Telecom & Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
By Company
Outbrain
Google
Business Wire
Salesforce
Meltwater
Cision AB
AirPR Software
IrisPR Software
ISentia
Onalytica
Prezly
IPR Software
TrendKite
Agility
Red Wheat
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and United States market overview;
Section 2:
Global and United States Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and United States sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and United States sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
United States export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
5 Regional Trade
6 Key Manufacturers
7 Industry Upstream
8 Market Environment
9 Conclusion
