Future Electronics Will Participate in Electronica 2018

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 29, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will participate in Electronica 2018 from November 13 – 16 in Munich, Germany.

Electronica is the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics. The range of exhibits covers technologies, products and solutions from the entire electronics industry. The fair focuses on industry trends and helps participants stay oriented in the global world of the electronics industry. The four-day event hosts 2,900 exhibitors and covers 143,000 square meters of exhibition space.

Future Electronics will be a featured presenter at Electronica, with a 310 square meter double-deck booth. Over 200 Future employees will support the company’s participation as they connect with both customers and suppliers every day.

Electronica’s 73,000 visitors come from more than 80 countries and represent virtually every industry and consumer segment, including many decision-makers with budgets to invest, allowing exhibitors to make promising new business contacts. For more information about Future Electronics and to order from the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

