Education

Edinburgh Napier University MBA Webinar for Middle East

Comment(0)

People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursuing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expert ONLINE to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Webinars (prior registration required to receive the webinar link)

Edinburgh Napier University
MBA Webinar
31 October 2018
7:30 pm to 8:30 pm (UAE time GMT+4)
REGISTER HERE

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Our partners:

University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University

To register for one of the above events, please visit ourevents page on our blog. : https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/edinburgh-napier-university-mba-middle-east-webinar

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directlyby requesting a call back.
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Also Read
Education

Working of Java Virtual Machine (JVM )in Java

editor

To write and execute a program we need the following 1) Editor– To type a program into, for example notepad,notepad++ etc. 2) Compiler – To convert high level language program into machine code 3) Linker – To combine different program files reference in your main program together. 4) Loader – To load the files from […]
Education

Get to Know About Kaizen Event

Kaizen is the Japanese word for “development“. In business, kaizen alludes to exercises that constantly enhance all capacities and include all representatives from the CEO to the mechanical production system specialists. It likewise applies to forms, for example, buying and coordinations, that cross-hierarchical limits into the production network. It has been connected in medicinal services, […]
Education

FIITJEE Dhanbad Centre’s Students Create History in NTSE Stage-1 in Dhanbad Territory

editor

Displaying the supremacy of FIITJEE’s teaching methodology, students from FIITJEE’s Dhanbad Centre havedone remarkably well by topping in the NTSE Stage-1results in the City. Jharkhand State Topper 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 9 out of top 10 positions are occupied by the students of FIITJEE Dhanbad Centre. Total 12 students from FIITJEE Dhanbad […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *