Tech

Contract Electronic Manufacturing Services

Comment(0)

Circuitsify is a turnkey electronics manufacturing services provider, located in Los Angeles, California and off-shore manufacturing facilities in the “hardware silicon valley” Shenzhen, China.

We provide complete Product Design, Development and Packaging of Electronics from Electrical Engineering, Circuit Design, Software Development, Schematic Capture, Printed Circuit Board Design, Mechanical Engineering, Fabrication, Assembly, Testing, Development of Test Fixtures and Complete Manufacturing from Proto-Types to full Production.

Circuitsify was originally founded as an electronics product development and Printed Circuit Board manufacturing company. We develop (design, conceptualization, prototyping, tooling), we manufacture (procurement, fabrication, quality control, assembly) and we manage the supply chain (warehousing, packing, fulfillment and logistics) for innovative electronic products on behalf of our customers .

Our role as an Original Design Manufacturer and a Contract electronics Manufacturer is to develop new products by turning idea and concept to physical and workable products in mass quantities while optimizing cost, quality, time-to-market, confidentiality.

Circuitsify contributes to the notion of the connected world with full stack development services covering both software and hardware. We help design, prototype, develop, test, integrate, and deploy intelligent, seamlessly connected high tech solutions and their integral parts — from hardware, drivers, and firmware, to embedded electronics through to software applications for web, desktop and mobile.

We specialize in full stack development. That means our software developers and hardware specialists can program components on as low level as drivers and firmware; design and build PCBs and embedded electronics; implement software applications for web, desktop and mobile. These could be wearable technologies, connectivity solution(e.g., Bluetooth, Zigbee,etc), sensor solution and complex ecosystems for the Internet of Things with application in telecommunication, health care, security surveillance system, consumer electronics, energy conversation, industrial equipment and more.

Contact Information:

Contact Person: Kai Huang
Email: info@circuitsify.com
Phone: (+1)213-716-2203
Company: Circuitsify
Country: United States

Also Read
Tech

Action Camera Market Global 2018 Key Leaders: Drift, Garmin, GoPro, iON, Olympus

Market Highlights: Action camera is different from normal camera designed with specialized features. Action camera are mainly used to shoots photos and video mostly in sports events, or adventures trip. These are the cameras comes with additional features such as it gets attached with helmets, handle bars. It also possible to carry the action camera […]
Tech

Huawei E5787 4G+ VS Netgear Aircard AC810S

Netgear 4G mobile routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/netgear-4g-lte-router.html) are very well-known worldwide due to the stable performance and practical functions, and it’s always leading the development direction of the 4G LTE mobile broadband. If you know the Netgear Aircard 790s, you may know it’s the world’s first LTE mobile hotspot with a touchscreen. Now the upgraded model Aircard 810s […]
Tech

Deep Learning Market to reach a market size of $256.2 billion by 2023

editor

According to a new report Global Deep Learning Market, published by KBV research, the Global Deep Learning Market size is expected to reach $256.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 31% CAGR during the forecast period. The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *