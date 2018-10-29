Tech

BroadNet’s Bulk SMS Solutions Are Helping Companies Across Industries Grow

Comment(0)

Beirut: Broadnet Technologies is a private company that is established in 2003 under the laws of Lebanon. It has its registered office present in Beirut and many global offices that are available in the UK, Singapore, UAE and India. Due to its presence in different countries, it is known as the leading international Business messaging service provider. It offers a complete successfully working platform of SMS solution that can readjust to new business environments.

Broadnet is the prevailing company of bulk SMS solutions is at the forefront of the industry because of providing the cost-effective, excellent and matchless services to the clients at different parts of the world on a regular basis. The company grabs this ultimate position by their continuous use of State-of-the-art SMS gateway which delivers an authoritative performance in terms of efficacy. The faith of clients in Broadnet to publicize their business through SMS marketing makes the company as most reliable in the industry. The company’s ten years of experience in this field makes the company convey remarkable results to its worldwide clients.

Many businesses have mentioned that they have achieved their present successful position with the help of Broadnet SMS service support. The services of the company include A2P SMS, Bulk SMS, SMSC Gateway, HLR Lookup Service, SMS Firewall, Mobile applications and web solutions. With the help of these services, the company offers a smooth communication solution to its cheering client base to improve their marketing presence. High grade and qualitative Bulk SMS programs are provided at an affordable price. These programs are actually designed to offer more benefits at low cost.

The company is largely known for its sophisticated solutions at a nominal cost. Its SMS reselling business services includes Short Code Services, Bulk SMS Services, Long Code Services, Customized Application on SMS and SMS Gateway with API’s. These services from Broadnet are the best and most cost-effective in the industry. The company’s standalone offerings are unique and it seeks to improve the overall quality of the available and newly introduced services and benefit its clients with a high-value solution.

About BroadNet Technologies

BroadNet Technologies is an international leading Business Messaging Solution Provider. It’s joined the GSMA as an Associate Member also it has been awarded certification to the ISO 27001:2013; BroadNet Technologies has been a pioneer in the use of SMS-messaging service across global markets since 2003 thus widening its range of products and services to include Bulk SMS, A2P SMS, HLR Lookup Service, SMSC Gateway, SMS Firewall, Web Solutions, and Mobile Applications. For more information, please visit us: www.broadnet.me

BroadNet Technologies : Contact

Skype 24/7: broadnet-sms

E-mail : info@broadnet.me

Reference :

Click Here to Read More about BroadNet’s Bulk SMS Solutions

Also Read
Tech

Techwave launches Cloud Platform iMicron

• iMicron offers unified cloud enabled enterprise solutions • Product offers solution, cloud & support on one platform • Product simplifies cloud adoption, maximizes cost benefits Hyderabad, October 25, 2018: Leading end-to-end IT Services Provider Techwave Inc today announced the launch of iMicron, a cloud marketplace platform that offers unified cloud enabled solutions. With its […]
Tech

GlocalMe G3 Review – LTE Mobile Hotspot for Worldwide Use

editor

There are many 4G Mobile WLAN routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) available in the market now, but most of them have some application limit due to the network incompatibility if moving to another particular continent. Here we get a new gadget that provides a perfect solution for this trouble. The GlockalMe provides the G3 hotspot not only with the […]
Tech

Cloud Testing Market 2018 – 2023 Key Players: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Smartbear Software, Microfocus

editor

Market Highlights: Globally, the cloud testing market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to rapid development cloud adoption among the different industry verticals, flexible and scalable delivery model are encouraging factors for the growth of cloud testing market over the forecast period.   The Cloud Testing Market is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *