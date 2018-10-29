Health and Wellness

Blood Pressure & its Working:Sphygmomanometer

Before heading to the topic of the article, how many of you really know the main concept behind Blood Pressure, what is it? How is it calculated and how can it be controlled?
Let us help you understand it:
Blood Pressure
It is nothing except the strength of your blood pushing against the sides of your blood vessels and usually talks about the pressure in large arteries of the systemic circulation.
Then differentiating the blood pressure into two terms, we have:
• High Blood Pressure
Which is often related to an unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking, being overweight and not exercising enough, also consuming too much alcohol?
If not treated well, high blood pressure can increase the risk of indulging a number of serious long-term health conditions, like heart diseases and various other kidney diseases.

• Low Blood Pressure
Though it is less common in health conditions. But some medications can cause low blood pressure also as a side effect. To bring to your notice; it can also be caused by a number of conditions, like heart failure and dehydration state.

How blood pressure is being checked?
The device used for measuring the blood pressure is Sphygmomanometer- which correctly measures the reading of blood pressure. Blood pressure is usually measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg) and is indicated in 2 sections:

• Systolic pressure – It is the pressure measured when your heart pushes blood out.
• Diastolic pressure – It is the pressure measured when your heart rests between beats.
For an instance, if your blood pressure is “160 over 90” or 160/90mmHg, it indicates that you have a systolic pressure of 160mmHg and a diastolic pressure of 90mmHg.

