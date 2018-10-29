Tech

A Must Have Car Accessory this Festive Season; ZAAP’s Quick Touch one Pro

Comment(0)

ZAAP, a market leader that has revolutionized the way consumers use their smartphones on the go with its best-selling car mounts and active lifestyle products, has launched Quick Touch one Pro car mount. Followed by the philosophy, with the mission which drives them to do everything possible to expand human potential, ZAAP creates innovative lifestyle products, by making products more sustainable.

Adding on to the festive shopping, this accessory allows one to improvise their respective automobiles, providing a secured designer auxiliary to abide mobile phones on. Available in one size, the new product features a stylish design and safe phone mount that can securely attach to a car dashboard and windshield. It features ZAAP’s patented Quick Touch mechanism, which enables users to easily mount and remove their smartphones with one simple hand motion.

“The Pro Model is a total re-design of the previous 8 mobile holder models, It reflects everything we have learned in the design and engineering process, resulting in the most robust car mount we have ever made & Perfect Car accessory to help you drive safer” said, Gaurav Goel, Sales Director at ZAAP(India).

This universal smartphone solution is engineered to safely enhance the driving experience. The Quick touch one pro securely mounts on a car’s dashboard, windshield, or desk with ZAAP’s super strong suction cup and sticky gel. Utilize the increased range, strength, and stability of the newly re-designed telescopic arm (extends from (4”–6.5” and pivots 360°) to find the perfect position for your smartphone without sacrificing aesthetics. 100% made in South Korea.

Pricing and Availability:
ZAAP’s Quick Touch one Pro car mount comes at an exclusive price of INR 1,499/- and is now available from Amazon, Zaaptech.com & select retail stores.

For more information, kindly visit www.zaaptech.com

