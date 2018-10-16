Business

Rexpid is a high innovative Fixed Blade Broadhead manufacturer in Korea

Rexpid is established in 1987, Blade Sync Technology, Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact.
Through fresh innovations, highly advanced automated production lines, and strategic worldwide cooperation, Rexpid has become a world class manufacturer of outdoor sports.
Striving for perfection has emphasized quality and engineering advancement over short term sales numbers has ensured the continued growth of Rexpid.
Nuri Broadhead
Specifications
• Weight : 100 + 125 grains
• Cutting diameter : 1?” on 100 grain 1¼” on 125 grain
• Blade Thickness : 0.039” on 100 grain 0.039” on 125 grain
• Stainless Steel
Uses a set of rotary wing blades
A pair of rotary wing blades affixed to the broad head are
Designed to help push the broad head over ribs and other small bones,
Making the wound deeper.
REXPID Ⅱ
Specifications
• Weight : 100 grains
• Cutting diameter : 1½˝
• Blade Thickness : 0.028˝
• Stainless Steel
Rexpid II has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links two blades so they open simultaneously on impact.
No Rubber Band Needed Blade Sync gearing system will keep blades collapsed as the arrow silently flies through the air, giving you the accuracy of your field points, combined with the deadly action of a large blade broad heads.
Rexpid III
Specification
Weight: 125 grains
Cutting diameter: 1⁹⁄₁₆˝ on 125 grain
Blade Thickness: 0.028˝ on 125 grain
Stainless Steel
Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact.
No Rubber Band Needed
Blade system is specifically engineered to increase the penetrating and destructive power.
The easy-open gear attached blades stay collapsed as the arrow silently flies through the air
giving you the accuracy of your practice tips, with the deadly action of a large blade broadhead.
The Rexpid Ⅲ is designed to help create larger and deeper entrance wounds, allowing you to take down your game quickly.
If you want Turkey Deer Broad Head Manufacturer and Fixed Blade Broadhead Korea? Rotary wing blades create a devastating wound channel with deeper penetration. A pair of rotary wing blades affixed to the Broadhead are designed to help push the Broadhead over the ribs and other small bones, making the wound deeper.

