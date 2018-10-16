Health and Wellness

Reign Dental to Attend Bound by Hope Breakfast Event to Connect with Local Community

Comment(0)

The ‘Bound by Hope Breakfast’ event being hosted by Mountain View Community Center is eagerly anticipated by the highly enthusiastic team of Reign Dental.

Edgewood, WA – On Wednesday, October 17th Mountain View Community Center (MVCC), a Washington State Nonprofit Corporation is set to organize the ‘Bound by Hope Breakfast’ event to raise funds for supporting the cause of the underprivileged community in the region. Reign Dental is among the 100 community and business leaders that will join together in backing this event.

As one of the humble supporters of this noble event, Reign Dental looks forward to continue giving back to their great community. The Reign Dental team will also participate in commemorating the efforts of Mountain View Community Center and paying tribute to one of their outstanding community partners.

MVCC and Reign Dental invite everyone to attend the Bound by Hope Breakfast event, because they believe that when we are united for a common purpose, we build a better community for everyone to thrive, learn, and work in.

Details of Bound by Hope Breakfast Event:
Date: Wednesday, October 17th, 2018
Scheduled: 7:30 am — 9:00 am
Venue: Mountain View Community Center, 3607 122nd Avenue East-Suite A,
Edgewood WA, 98372.

You can make this event a grand success through your presence! Register today as a sponsor or attendee at http://www.mtviewcommunitycenter.org/bound-by-hope-breakfast

About Reign Dental
Reign Dental, is a prominent dental office in both Shoreline and Milton, WA. It is owned by Dr. Michael Caparas & Associates and provides quality, affordable dental care to the people of greater Seattle area. Their dental team comprises of highly skilled and experienced dentists and hygienists. Reign Dental strives to deliver a healthy, beautiful smiles to their patients as well as boost their quality of life.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Brain Imaging, Biomarkers and NeuroInformatics Market 2014 – Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2020

Imaging is now becoming an increasing important tool in both clinical and research. A wide range of imaging techniques commercially available provides sensitivity to visualization of brain structure and function from the level of individual molecules to whole brain. Hence, brain imaging helps the researchers or the physicians to identify the area of brain which […]
Health and Wellness

Disposable Incontinence Products Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2026

Disposable incontinence products are designed to absorb urine, block odor, and maintain a moisture barrier from the skin of patients suffering from incontinence and other urological disorders. These products are designed for both men and women. The global disposable incontinence products market has been segmented on the basis of product type, raw material, distribution channel, […]
Health and Wellness

Home Healthcare Market

According to the new market research report “Home Healthcare Market by Product (BP & Heart Rate Monitor, Ovulation Kit, HIV Test, ECG, Nebulizer, Hearing Aids, Pedometer, Cane, Crutches, Wheelchair), Software, Services (Rehabilitation, Pregnancy, Palliative), & Telehealth – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global home healthcare market is expected to reach USD 364.69 […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *