Plastic Engineering 2019

International Conference on Plastic Engineering & Polymer Science is scheduled on June 25-26, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. This conference builds efficient keynote presentations, Oral Talks, Poster Presentations and performances. The Plastic Engineering Conference establish a platform to share and gain knowledge by concentrate on the topics of Biopolymers, Bioplastics, Biomaterials, Polymer Science, Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, Biodegradable polymers, composite polymer nanotechnology.
