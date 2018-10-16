Business

Global Foam Blowing Agents is estimated to reach $1,109 Million by 2024

Global Foam Blowing Agents is estimated to reach $1,109 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2024. A foam blowing agent is a substance capable of constructing a cellular structure by means of foaming process in a variability of materials. They undergo hardening process or phase transition, for example polymers, metals, and plastics. They are usually applied when the blown-material is in liquid-stage. The cellular structure of foam blowing agents in a matrix reduces density, increasing relative stiffness of the original polymer, while increasing thermal & acoustic insulation. Their remarkable properties of foam blowing agents such as durability, water resistant, structural strength, and excellent thermal properties have driven its market trend.

The global foam blowing agents market is primarily driven by rising demand for polyolefin foam, polyurethane foam, and natural foam blowing agents globally. Besides, improvement of zero ODP & low global warming potential (GWP) blowing agents, and augmented efficiency of this agents are also expected to boost the market growth. Though, action against harmful agents obliged by government & other organizations in some regions may limit the growth of the market. Moreover, growing applications of polymer foams in automotive and construction sectors could provide various growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

The global foam blowing agents market is segmented into product, application, and geography. The segmentation by product consist of hydrochlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and others products. Polyurethane foam, phenolic foam, polystyrene foam, polyolefins foam, and other applications are the further bifurcation of application segment. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major geographical segments of global foam blowing agents market. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America, wherein Europe covers U.K, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players profiled in the market include SRF Limited, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay S.A., ZEON Corporation, Sinochem Group, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, and Haltermann GmbH, among others.

The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Foam Blowing Agents Market with respect to major segments such as product, and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Foam Blowing Agents Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Foam Blowing Agents Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Foam Blowing Agents Market

Product Segments

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCS)
Hydrofluorocarbons (HCFS)
Hydrocarbons (HCS)
Other Products

Application Segments

Polyurethane (PU) Foam
Phenolic Foam
Polystyrene (PS) Foam
Polyolefins Foam
Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

UK
Russia
Germany
France
Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America
Middle East
Africa

