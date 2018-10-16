Tech

Future Electronics to Sponsor Free NXP TECHNOLOGY DAYS for Automotive in Detroit

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 16, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has partnered with NXP, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, will sponsor a free two-day NXP technology event for the automotive industry on October 16-17, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit NXP Technology Day is a two-day deep dive into technical training that targets skills development for engineers across a broad range of embedded technology solutions. In addition to live demonstrations of the latest innovations from NXP, Future Electronics and other partners, the event offers workshops and lectures over multiple markets, allowing attendees to customize a schedule that is most relevant to their training needs.

The NXP Technology Days in Detroit will focus on secure connected and automated vehicles, and will feature 120 hours of technical training sessions from NXP and their partners, as well as a Technology Expo, advanced product demonstrations, and “Meet the Experts” opportunities. Food and beverages will also be provided.

Click here https://getregisterednow.com/NXP/Event/Register/Register.asp?e=NXPTechDayDetroit2018&r=FTURE to register for NXP TECHNOLOGY DAYS in Detroit. For more information about NXP products and to order from a wide range of embedded connectivity solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Also Read
Tech

Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Equipment Industry Forecast to 2018-2025

Reports And Markets  recently conveys that Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Equipment    Industry  provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Equipment      Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Get Sample […]
Tech

Smart Locks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

The world smart locks market is estimated to rise substantially within the duration of 2016 to 2024, due to rising progress in various technologies such as 2G, 4G, a nd 5G, technologies together with the soaring demand for the infrastructure of smart city. The world market for smart lock is quite fragmented due to the […]
Tech

Power Factor Correctors Market Enhances the Performance During Forecast 2015-2023

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Power Factor Correctors Market to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Power Factor Correctors manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *