Bridgestone India inaugurates its Select store in Dwarka, NEW DELHI

Bridgestone Tyres India has launched its exclusive select store named “Krishna motors” in Dwarka, New Delhi. The store inaugurated by Mr. Vaibhav Saraf, Chief General Manager Bridgestone India Pvt. Ltd is one of its kinds for the top manufacturers in India. Located at shop no-4 & 5, Vardhman Praksh Plaza, plot no-56, Sector-20, Dwarka, New Delhi, Bridgestone Select store upholds the tyre manufacturer’s retail Identity and Sales in line with its global retail philosophy.
Speaking at the launch of the new outlet, Vaibhav Saraf Chief General Manager said, “We are excited to expand our base in New Delhi after getting extraordinary response by our customers on our approximately over 500 Select stores across India at present. Bridgestone’s growth in Indian market is always driven by superior products and continuous expansion and enhancement of its Select channel network. Offering our latest innovations and facilities, the exclusive select store is designed keeping in mind the latest technology services and converting the ordinary buying experience into a unique Tyre friendly experience for everyone. “
The exclusive store will offer visiting customers a number of facilities like Run Flat tyre change facility, Nitrogen inflation, AC top up, attractive range of Alloys, wheel alignment, wheel balancing, tyre changer. These facilities will benefit the customers and provide overall solution under one roof. Additionally, the exclusive store will feature smart and stylized interiors, unparalleled customer service and most importantly superior and high technology products by Bridgestone.
Bridgestone, which started its operations in the country in 1996, is currently following an aggressive growth plan in India. The Japanese tyre manufacturer caters to the Indian market from its manufacturing facilities in Kheda, Madhya Pradesh and Chakan, Maharashtra. Currently, Bridgestone has over 500 Select stores across cities in India that offer the company’s broad range of diversified products in the Indian market.

