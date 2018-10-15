Uncategorized

Viois–Selling the Natural Perfumed Candles and Soap Products

As you know, we need lots of basic commodities for living in society. Those may include clothes, food, water, medicines, soaps, candles, and more. When there are lots of options available in the market for buying each of such products, most of us prefer to those manufactured using natural and organic ingredients. This is because many of the products in the market are formulated based on the chemicals, which may go harsh on our body when consumed. When we choose to buy natural products in the online mode, we must ensure that those are manufactured by some trustworthy company. One such entrusted brand is Viois. We manufacture and sell a wide range of soy wax candle and soap products containing the natural ingredients.

Our soap products are formulated with ensuring that your body is protected from the harmful chemicals and attains the maximum benefits through the power of herbs. The candles that we sell also do not emit harmful emissions when lighted in your drawing room. All our products result post performing extensive research on the natural ingredients. Those are well-tested healing systems and proven to be safe on a human body. The manufacturing of all our products is also environment-friendly, and do not involve the emission of any harmful product. The wax that we use for manufacturing our candles is made up of the natural products only. You may visit our website for going through the various options available and ordering those to us.

We would deliver those at your provided address. We also offer discounts on our products to promote the use of the safest natural products in society. You may place us your orders for soy wax melts and soap products of any quantity. Else than using our products at your home, you may also use those to gift to your relatives, friends, and colleagues on their special occasions. Our candles have a safe burning time of at least 4-5 hours, so that you may leave those burnt, and go out for some time if needed. We bring lots of designs and varieties of our candles. Unlike the low-grade candles, those are burnt till the bottom of the jar.

Contact Us:

MK PLUS LLC

Address: 351 S. FULLER AVE. STE 2L, LOS ANGELES, CA 90036-6917

Phone Number: 213-505-6000

Zip Code: 90036

Website: https://www.viois.com/

