Business

Transparent Plastics Market

Comment(0)

Transparent Plastics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024) _ by Type (Rigid and Flexible Transparent Plastics), by Polymer Type (PET, PP, PVC, PS, and Others), by Application (Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Others), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

The global transparent plastics market is growing significantly due to regularly changing lifestyles, surging demand for packaged food products and growing consumer demand for on-the-go and ready-to-use products.

Transparent Plastics Market valued USD 96.74 Billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 145.46 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Report includes assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies, complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities, market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, polymer type, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.

The increased shelf-life of packaged food products, high demand in emerging countries is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

The rigid transparent plastics segment is expected to witness significant market growth:

This is due to the rigid transparent plastics are used in many applications such as appliances, building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, packaging, medical and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major portion of the Transparent Plastics Market during the forecast period:

This is due to the increasing application in electronics, construction, packaging, automobile, consumer goods and other industries.

Scope of the Report:

Transparent Plastics Market, By Type: Rigid Transparent Plastics and Flexible Transparent Plastics

Transparent Plastics Market, By Polymer Type: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC), Polystyrene (PS), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Others

Transparent Plastics Market, By Application: Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Others

Transparent Plastics Market, By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America

Also Read
Business

Thermal Energy Storage : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Thermal Energy Storage Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Thermal Energy Storage Market by application (power generation, district, process heating, cooling), end user (utility, residential, commercial, industrial), technology (latent heat storage, thermo chemical storage, sensible heat storage), material (molten salt, water) […]
Business

Global Hardware Security Modules Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2023

The market intelligence study on Global Hardware Security Modules Market provides an exclusive tool for evaluating the market, feature opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the Hardware Security Modules industry.The market report focuses […]
Business

Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler market report

Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler market report primarily includes Market status and outlook of global and major regions. Study comprises of in-detail analysis from the stand point of manufacturers, regions, product types and end user / applications. Manufacturing costing section focus on storehouses expenses, depreciation costs for the equipment, plants, staff dormitories. In Upstream Raw Materials […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *