Stent Grafts Market : Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, and Forecast until 2019

A stent graft is a tube shaped device composed of a rigid structure called a stent (mostly a metal) and a special fabric covering the stent. A stent is a metal mesh without any covering but a stent graft has a fabric covering and is mainly used in endovascular surgeries. A stent graft is used to repair abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) in a procedure called as endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). In EVAR, a stent graft is placed inside the aorta through which the blood flows uninterruptedly, instead of flowing through the aneurysm sack which is the weak point. Stent grafts can be categorized into two major segments, namely, bifurcated and aorta-uni-iliac (AUI) stent grafts. The stent grafts market can also be segmented into abdominal and thoracic aortic stent grafts.
The growth drivers for the stent grafts market are increasing acceptance of EVAR procedures worldwide, increasing efforts for creating awareness about aneurysms, rising demand for minimally invasive endovascular surgeries, aging population and rising incidences of diseases like obesity and diabetes. Increasing number of people affected by obesity and diabetes worldwide will drive the demand for endovascular surgeries. Technological advancements in EVAR and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will drive the stent grafts market in future. However, increasing acceptance of balloon angioplasty may prove to be a restraint for this market.
The North American market, especially the U.S., dominates the stent grafts market with the largest market share followed by the European market. The Asia-Pacific market has shown the fastest growth in recent past and is expected to contribute more in future due to increasing healthcare awareness and facilities in the region. The major players operating in this market are Cook Medical, Inc., Covidien plc, Medtronic, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd., Terumo Medical Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. and Endologix, Inc.
