Shagun Gupta, Savio John Pereira, Asha Hariharan (Beauty Soiree for Fall Winter/ Festive Look 2018)

“A Rendezvous with Shagun Gupta”, a Beauty Soiree will be held at Amara on October 17th, 2018. Get a sneak peek into latest beauty trends that will be blossoming across runways for Fall Winter/ Festive Look 2018 with trendsetter Shagun Gupta.

From bold makeup choices to creative hairdos, get introduced to the hottest look for the season with Celebrity Hair Stylist Savio John Pereira and Makeup Artist Asha Hariharan. All this while you sip on Champagne and indulge in delectable savories! At the end of the evening you can take home goody bags loaded with amazing beauty samples.

Date: October 17th, 2018

Venue: Amara, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

Entry: Free (by RSVP Only)

Time: 2 pm

RSVP: 9167750641

