Revanta Multi State CGHS LTD – Turning Your Dreams to Reality

New Delhi, October 15, 2018
With the land pooling policy in full swing aiming to provide housing to all by 2021 willing to stay around Delhi, this group under their flagship project of Revanta Multi-State CGHS is coming up with their Officers Boulevard, a high-end residential project having the state of the art facilities. Stay amidst nature but not far from Delhi, changing your address to Dwarka. The project area has five big hospitals providing all medical facilities in case of any medical emergencies. If you are looking for schools & colleges for your children, then the staying in the Officers Boulevard will allow you to admit them in some of the best institutions of international standards. Almost 23 thousand hectares of land in Dwarka area is for building up some of the most excellent education hubs in the country. If you need to swing your arms with the golf club or want to play some indoor games and train in some of the most modern sports institutes, then staying in the apartment built by this group should be an added advantage.
Not far from Delhi, by the side of the national Highway adjacent to the Rohtak Road and the railway station, the project is the talk of the town amongst the officers, and many are booking their apartments to fulfill their lifetime dreams. With Delhi getting overcrowded and almost unaffordable to own a property, this project is allowing people to think beyond Delhi and live in style Wake up with the birds chirping in the morning and start your day with an extra vibrancy staying in the apartment.
About Revanta Group
They are one of the best that delivers their residential projects in real time and keep their commitments keeping you tension free.

