Piwik Pro Laureate in the „Deloitte Technology Fast 50” Ranking as the 20th Fastest Growing Company in Central Europe

The 19th edition of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe, the ranking of fastest growing tech companies, was dominated by Polish businesses, which made 18 out of 50 entries in the list. Piwik PRO’s 593% growth placed the company twentieth.

The „Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe” ranking is part of EMEA Fast 500 report prepared by the Deloitte year to year. Nominees are chosen according to their financial performance. The main category is reserved for companies:

• Headquartered in Central Europe
• Technology focused
• Owning the technology on which the product is based
• Having a specific share structure that excludes the majority of foreign strategic investors

Among 265 applicants Piwik PRO outperformed other competitors. Company representation consisted of the CEO and cofounder of the company – Maciej Zawadziński and CFO – Piotr Korzeniowski, who received the statuette during the official gala in Warsaw:

“These have been four years of hard work for all our team but I would not expect it to be noticed by anyone but our clients. I am very happy that our efforts towards protecting privacy stand out and are appreciated internationally” – said Zawadziński.

“Being the 20th fastest growing technology company in Central Europe means that we are doing great, but it also means that next year we can do even better. Both as a business partner for our clients and as a global web and app analytics player raising awareness and providing solutions that enable more ethical data usage” – added Korzeniowski.

In the main category of the competition, apart from 18 Polish startups, there were eight from Latvia, seven from Croatia and Czech Republic, three from Slovakia, and two from Hungary. Lithuania, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Estonia were represented by one startup each.

Among the 50 fastest growing companies in Central Europe 30 were listed for the first time, six improved their position and 14 went down on the list.

