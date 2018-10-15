Business

Infrared Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2024

Infrared sensors are devices emitting, detecting, receiving infrared waves as heat and infrared radiation. However, there are only a few among these sensors which are capable of only receiving the waves. Most of the infrared detectors are coated with either Fresnel lenses or parabolic mirrors for receiving infrared waves from an entire area. As these waves reach the sensor, it generates a voltage in different waves that is used for triggering alarm or activating some other system. Infrared sensors are used to detect motion and measure heat as well. When objects pass within the wavelength of these sensors, the light waves detect those objects and reflect them back to the sensors.

Hence, these sensors help in the motion detection of objects. They have wavelengths less than that of microwaves but longer in comparison with visible light. Thus they cover the intermediate region between the two. Besides, infrared sensors can detect all objects with temperature more than zero, in turn retaining thermal energy. These sensors are able to sense the difference between white and black surfaces, as white reflects light, while absorbs light.

Low power consumption, flexible applications and relatively less production price are the factors that have been driving the growth in the global infrared sensors market. In addition, wavelengths of infrared detectors cover large distances, which boost the scope of applications.

However, in case of infrared sensors, applications are restricted as they lack the ability to differentiate between irradiate objects. Moreover, infrared thermometers are not accurate enough for determining the area of detection. These are some of the restraints which have been impeding the growth in the global infrared sensors market.

In the present market scenario, a majority of the producers of electronic devices have been moving towards installing internet of things (IoT) in their product offerings. With help from infrared sensors, effectiveness of this technology gets enhanced with respect to wireless connectivity and data storing capacity. These sensors detect and measure changes in position, temperature, and light which are of paramount importance for turning an object into an information generator. Hence, the rising demand for batteries, information storage capacity and wireless communication have positively affected the development of the global Infrared Sensors market. Therefore integrating infrared smart phone cores is expected to generate heavy growth in the future for this market.

The global Infrared Sensors market is segmented on the basis of working mechanism, detection, functionality, end use and geography. Based on the working mechanism, the market is segmented into passive and active. The passive sensors segment constituted the highest market share in 2015.On the basis of the type of detection by theinfrared sensors, the global market is segmented into uncooled and cooled. The market is also segmented by functionality into thermal and quantum sensors. Based on the type of end use, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceuticals, and others.

By geography, the global infrared sensors market has been classified into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, andLatin America. In the recent past, North America held the major share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. .Common applications of infrared sensors encompass rail safety, gas leak detection, flame detection, petroleum exploration, alcohol level testing for driver under influence, anesthesiology testing, water and steel analysis, temperature detection and space operations.

The major vendors in the global Infrared Sensors market are Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Texas Instrument (United States), FLIR System(United States), Infratec GmbH(Germany), Teledyne(United States),Hamamatsu Photonics( Japan), Raytheon(United States),Excelitas Technologies(United States) and Murata Manufacturing(Japan) among others.

The segments covered in the Infrared Sensors market are as follows:
Global Infrared Sensors Market: By Working Mechanism
• Passive
• Active
Global Infrared Sensors Market: By Detection
• Uncooled
• Cooled
Global Infrared Sensors Market: By Functionality
• Thermal
• Quantum
Global Infrared Sensors Market: By End Use
• Consumer Electronics
• Aerospace and Defense
• Oil and Gas
• Chemical
• Mining
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Global Infrared Sensors Market: By Geography
• North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
• Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
• Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
• Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America

