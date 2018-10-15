Education

India and Azerbaijan agree to Enhance Bilateral Trade Relations

Suresh Prabhu and Mukhtar Babayev exchanged protocol on trade and economic, science and technology cooperation between India and Azerbaijan. The 5th meeting of India-Azerbaijan Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade and Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation (IA-IGC) was held on 11-12 October 2018 in New Delhi.

